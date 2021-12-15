Chorley neighbours scoop £420,000 lottery win

Fourteen Chorley families are celebrating an early Christmas present after sharing a six figure lottery jackpot.

The neighbours each won a £30,000 cash prize after their address in the Grey Heights View area was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Among the winners was Kenneth Williams, 64, who learned of his windfall via a video call with lottery ambassador Judie McCourt.

After discovering how much he had won he joked: “Oh wow! That’s a lot of mince pies!”

Kenneth’s partner Ani said the win would be life-changing for the couple, especially after a difficult period in their lives.

She said “Ken has been amazing over the last 10 years. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. Our last 10 years have been horrendous and he’s been amazing.

“I got ill and I spent 18 months just living in A&E and a couple of years after that I got made redundant, I thought it would be easy to get another job but it wasn’t. We managed to head off losing everything and that’s all down to Kenneth, he’s been amazing.”

Kenneth, who runs a business selling vinyl records, added: “I couldn’t have done it with Ani’s support.”

When asked on how they might spend the winnings Kenneth had a few ideas: “Ani will get a designer handbag. When we can holiday again, it’ll be great to have a holiday away somewhere. I’ll get a pair of slippers; I’ll be happy with that. We’ll enjoy it and there will be some nice Christmas presents.”

While Ani admitted they would be celebrating the good news straight away.

She said “We’ve got champagne in the kitchen, so I think that’s going to get opened first of all. It’s still a shock.”

Jonathan Jones, 31, was another winner from the street and burst into laughter after seeing the prize total.

He said: “Oh wow! Get in there! £30K, I can’t believe it. That’s life-changing that. I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m just shell-shocked. I usually have something to say but stuff like this doesn’t usually happen to me.”

The dad-of-three said the winnings would help with his family plans and that some festive treats might be happening in the future.

He added: “It’s just going to change everything we’ve got planned. We’ve just had a baby and we need a new car and this will give us that kick start. It gives me a fresh start; it gives me the chance to kick on in life. It’s honestly life-changing.

“I’ll use it wisely, but I’ll make sure the kids are sorted and have a really nice Christmas.”

With so many of his neighbours winning a prize, Jonathan was thrilled for the neighbourhood.

He said “It’s a friendly and tight-knit community. It’s the sort of place where when you walk down the street everyone will say hello, and everybody will help each other out. I’m absolutely over the moon.”

Robert Hodson, 62, was another winner from the street and said that his winnings would go towards some planned home renovations.

He added: “We’ve just decided to upgrade the kitchen and dining room and it’s not far off that amount.”

David Rogerson, 68, was another to receive a video call from the lottery and learned of his £30K prize alongside his wife Joan. As the prize cheque was revealed Joan exclaimed: “Oh wow, flipping heck!”

David laughed: “That’s absolutely brilliant. It’s great, especially in front of Christmas.”

The parents-of-three said they were looking forward to treating their family for Christmas, with their six grandchildren in mind.

David added: “It means a great deal; we can get some jobs done and we can treat the kids and grandkids.”

When asked if they wanted anything for themselves, David said: “We’ve wanted a new bathroom for ages so that’s a priority.”

Another couple who are celebrating their good fortune is Norman Ward, 70, and his partner Jacqueline.

After being told how much they had won the couple clapped and cheered with Norman said: “That’s going to make people’s Christmas a little bit happier.”

Jacqueline agreed and added: “Super-duper-duper. Oh fabulous.”

Norman’s first thoughts were for family and he said the windfall would make the holidays extra special, he said: “It’s going to give us the chance to make it a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year for the kids and grandkids.”

After the couple were asked if they would get a present for themselves, Joan said: “I’m sure we’ll treat us as well, I’m not sure what to. We’ll need to let it settle in! Maybe a new oven, our oven door fell off, so we’ll get a new one.”

The other winners from PR6 0TNchose to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt presented the winners with their prize cheques via video call.

She said: “With Christmas around the corner, I’m sure all of our Chorley winners will already have plans for the cash! A massive congratulations to them all.