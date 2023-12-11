Police in Preston investigating reports of an armed robbery involving a firearm
Police in Preston are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in the city involving a suspected firearm.
Police said on Facebook: “We were called to Manchester Road, at the junction of St. Austin’s Road, Preston at around 7pm on Friday, December 8 to a report of a man being threatened with a suspected firearm and having cash and jewellery taken from him.”
If you witnessed this, or have dashcam or CCTV between 6:40pm and 7pm of the area, please get in contact on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1163 of Friday, December 8.