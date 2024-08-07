Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police hunt is currently underway to identify the person who hit one of their dogs in the face with a brick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brave Vixen was trying to stop one of the rioters on Sunday during a riot outside a Holiday Inn in Tamworth when she was struck above her right eye with a brick.

Brave Vixen was trying to stop one of the rioters on Sunday during a riot outside a Holiday Inn in Tamworth when she was struck above her right eye with a brick. | Staffordshire Police

She suffered a nasty gash and required medical treatment and is now recovering at home and expected to return to work in a couple of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staffordshire Police said Vixen was one of three dogs and six officers injured across Staffordshire during the weekend.

She suffered a nasty gash and required medical treatment and is now recovering at home and expected to return to work in a couple of days. | Staffordshire Police

One man has already been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker after an officer was assaulted in the disorder in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday.

Condeming the mindless violence seen over the weekend, Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said: “Our officers faced mindless violence and showed exceptional bravery. It is unacceptable that those trying to keep the public safe are attacked so violently.

“Police dogs are considered just as important as their human counterparts and so we are launching a full investigation to identify who assaulted a valued police dog.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We believe there is footage of the incident circulating on social media, so if anyone can share the footage or help us identify those involved, we can seek justice for our canine colleague.

“The violence seen in Tamworth has been abhorrent, with two other police dogs injured too, and I know members of the public will be disgusted that a beautiful animal like Vixen has been harmed whilst trying to keep people safe.”

Anyone with information, or access to any footage or images of the incident, should share them HERE.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.