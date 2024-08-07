Police hunt underway to find person who struck their dog Vixen with a brick during riots
Brave Vixen was trying to stop one of the rioters on Sunday during a riot outside a Holiday Inn in Tamworth when she was struck above her right eye with a brick.
She suffered a nasty gash and required medical treatment and is now recovering at home and expected to return to work in a couple of days.
Staffordshire Police said Vixen was one of three dogs and six officers injured across Staffordshire during the weekend.
One man has already been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker after an officer was assaulted in the disorder in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday.
Condeming the mindless violence seen over the weekend, Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said: “Our officers faced mindless violence and showed exceptional bravery. It is unacceptable that those trying to keep the public safe are attacked so violently.
“Police dogs are considered just as important as their human counterparts and so we are launching a full investigation to identify who assaulted a valued police dog.”
He added: “We believe there is footage of the incident circulating on social media, so if anyone can share the footage or help us identify those involved, we can seek justice for our canine colleague.
“The violence seen in Tamworth has been abhorrent, with two other police dogs injured too, and I know members of the public will be disgusted that a beautiful animal like Vixen has been harmed whilst trying to keep people safe.”
Anyone with information, or access to any footage or images of the incident, should share them HERE.
Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.