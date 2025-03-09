Police give warning over viral bathroom video of woman allegedly being assaulted

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 12:41 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 12:41 BST

Police have given a warning over a viral bathroom video which allegedly shows a woman being assaulted.

Greater Manchester Police said they are aware of the footage circulating online and urged those to refrain from sharing it.

Police have urged people not to share a bathroom video of a woman allegedly being assaulted.
Police have urged people not to share a bathroom video of a woman allegedly being assaulted. | Pexels

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of footage circulating online which appears to show an assault of a woman in a bathroom.

“An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we have a 41 year old man in custody in connection.

“The victim has been safeguarded and is receiving the necessary care and support.”

They added: “We understand that this footage has generated attention online, but we ask the public to refrain from sharing and engaging with it.”

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, please call police on 101 quoting log 570 of 08/03/25.

