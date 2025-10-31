Preston Police have confirmed whether the wolf-like animals spotted near Barton this week were really wolves.

Yesterday, various members of the public took to Facebook to say they had spotted three wolf-like animals roaming near Barton.

You can see the animals photographed on the junction of Eaves Lane, Hollowforth Lane and Station Lane in Newsham in our original story here.

Last night, Preston Police posted that their specially trained dog handlers had secured the three animals and that enquires were underway to determine what type of animal they are.

In an update provided at 10:30am this morning, the force have finally provided the answer.

These wolf looking animals were roaming the streets of Preston yesterday, here they are pictured in police custody! | Preston Police

Sharing an image of the animals to Facebook, Preston Police said: “Yesterday we let you know about some wolf-type dogs found in Barton – we have very impawtant, and pawsitive update about some Howlaweeny goings on to bring you today

“Despite the speculation, we can confirm this was a real post, and not a trick (or treat).

“The dogs have been seized and we can confirm they are not thought to be wolves. We should’ve known … there was no full moon . We’ve now furmly handed care of them over to the council.

“The members of the public who reported this did so in good faith, and we want to thank them for getting in touch.

“We know there’s been a lot of howling about this online, so we thought we best to update you.

“We promise we’ll pack in the puns now – have a safe and fun Halloween”