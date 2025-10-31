Preston Police respond to rumours of wolves roaming the streets

Preston Police have issued a statement following multiple claims that wolves were seen in the area yesterday.

Three wolflike animals pictured on the junction of Eaves Lane, Hollowforth Lane and Station Lane in Newhsam yesterday. | Deb Leach

Last night, various members of the public took to Facebook to say they had spotted three wolf-like animals roaming near Barton that day.

In the picture above, you can see the three animals as they were photographed on the junction of Eaves Lane, Hollowforth Lane and Station Lane in Newsham.

Addressing the claims, Preston Police posted a statement on Facebook at 9:30pm.

The force said: “You may have seen some speculation online about some animals found in the Barton area of Preston earlier today, and we want to provide you with some context.

“At around 4:15pm we received a report of what were thought to be wolf-type animals roaming in the Station Lane area.

Officers, including our specially trained dog handlers attended, and the three animals have been secured and taken to a safe location.

“Enquiries into what type of animal they are, are ongoing, and once those enquiries have been conducted, they will be handed over to the relevant authorities.

“We know this might have caused some discussion in the community, so we thought it important to provide you with this update and reassure you that there is not thought to be any risk to the public.

“Thank you to those who made reports to us or provided us with information or footage this afternoon.”