Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and paramedics were called to a serious incident in Blackpool.

The incident, reported by locals to be a ‘serious assault’ took place on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road.

Police deal with an incident on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road.

Resident Stephen Farr, who had been on the number 68 bus, said: “9.30pm Lytham Road blocked due to a serious assault at South Shore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident, reported by locals to be a ‘serious assault’ took place on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road. Pic Stephen Farr

“Police also appear to be on the railway line near to the Pleasure Beach. Buses were diverted. I had to get off a 68 bus early.”

Police used their vehicles to block the road from around 9.15pm yesterday, while paramedics dealt with a casuality.

There were two vans, a rapid response police car and an ambulance at the scene.