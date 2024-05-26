Police incident closes Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road in South Shore
The incident, reported by locals to be a ‘serious assault’ took place on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road.
Resident Stephen Farr, who had been on the number 68 bus, said: “9.30pm Lytham Road blocked due to a serious assault at South Shore.
“Police also appear to be on the railway line near to the Pleasure Beach. Buses were diverted. I had to get off a 68 bus early.”
Police used their vehicles to block the road from around 9.15pm yesterday, while paramedics dealt with a casuality.
There were two vans, a rapid response police car and an ambulance at the scene.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.