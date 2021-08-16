Police appeal for witnesses to collision on A590 after HGV driver from Lancaster is arrested

Cumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A590 today (August 16) near to Gilpin Bridge Inn.

Emergency services were called at around 8:45am to the report of a two-vehicle collision.

The collision involved a HGV and a Nissan Duke.

The driver of the Nissan a 44-year-old man was taken to Preston Royal hospital with serious injuries.

The passengers in the vehicle, a 40-year-old woman was taken Preston Royal Hospital with serious injuries, a 15-year-old boy was taken to Alder Hay Hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries and a 13-year-old boy was taken to Manchester hospital via Air ambulance with serious injuries

The driver of the HGV a 28-year-old man from Lancaster was uninjured. He was arrested in connection with the collision.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at https://orlo.uk/I3ZVi , quoting incident number 36 of 16th August 2021. You can also phone on 101.