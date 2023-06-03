News you can trust since 1886
Preston traffic: crash outside Deepdale closes Sir Tom Finney Way between Blackpool Road and St George's Road

A car crash outside of Deepdale Stadium has closed Sir Tom Finney Way between Blackpool Road and St George’s Road.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read

At 2:49pm today (Saturday, June 3), a Preston Police spokesperson said: “Good Afternoon, we are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Sir Tom Finney Way Preston outside the football ground. The road is currently closed between Blackpool Road and St George's road. We will update once the road reopens.”

AA says the incident was first reported at 1:54pm and there is heavy congestion around the area.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

There has been a car crash outside of Deepdale Stadium on Sir Tom Finney Way today (June 3).There has been a car crash outside of Deepdale Stadium on Sir Tom Finney Way today (June 3).
