Police appeal after man exposes himself at Burnley park

The incident is alleged to have happened yesterday evening (Thursday) just after 7pm.

No arrests have been made, but as a reassurance measure, police patrols have been stepped up in and around the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police investigations are ongoing

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 7-22pm yesterday (November 18th) to reports a man had indecently exposed himself in Mittela Park in Burnley.

"No arrest has been made at this stage. Enquiries are very much ongoing. Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area.