Mourners gathered together for the funeral of little tot Damion Russell who tragically died at the age of only two years old.

Family, friends and well wishers from the local community were at St Cuthbert’s Church in Lytham today to pay their last respects to the Blackpool toddler.

There were tears at the poignant ceremony, as those present were especially moved when two well-chosen songs were performed in tribute to him.

Damion who died at the hands of his father, Daniel Hardcastle, last August, was remembered for his sunny smile and his laughter, which touched those who knew him.

His little blue coffin arrived in a horse-drawn carriage and entered the church to the song, You’ll be in My Heart, by Phil Collins.

After prayers led by Rev Emma Swarbrick and the refrain of the Lord is My Shepherd, , the vicar reflected: “We are gathered here to remember Damion and to pay tribute to his all-too-short journey through this world.

“There is sadness and awareness of the gap he leaves behind, and shock that this young boy’s life ended too soon. Anger too, for a young life that needed to be nurtured.

“How could God let this happen? It matters to name the feeling, it’s Ok to feel shock and anger.

“But to God every life matters, death is not the end - God never lets go of us.”

She added: “In his short life, Damion gave his love and his laughter.”

Damion’s mum, Tara Russell, lead the lighting of candles as Michael Jackson’s ballad Gone Too Soon, played.

Family friend, Hannah Joy Hocking, sang Footprints in the Sand, by Leona Lewis, anf then mum Tara sang a slow, poignant version of You Smile, by Juston Bieber.

After a blessing was given, the mouners filed out, behind the coffin, to the sound of Justin Bieber singing You Smile.

There had been a year’s delay in the burial of little Damion, and fundraiser launched to help give the youngster a more substantial send-off than a state-supported service.

There had also been the jailing of Daniel Hardcastle for 22 years in July, after he was found guilty of murder.

But the day was Damion and those who loved him.

As he was buried, 10 were released, to fly free.

The Rev'd Emma Swarbrick: “This has been a deeply upsetting and difficult 13 months for Damion’s family and for all involved as they have waited for his body to be released and lived through a painful trial process.

“As we finally lay Damion’s body to rest we do so in sure and certain hope of the resurrection and in knowledge that God’s purpose of love still goes on even in these most difficult of situations.

“We at St Cuthbert’s Parish Church are committed to praying for the family and will continue to offer them support.”