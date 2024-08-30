'He was just there waiting - it's so sad': murdered Blackpool toddler's long-delayed funeral arranged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A date has finally been set for the funeral of a murdered Blackpool toddler who has yet to be buried - more than a year after he was killed.

Two-year-old Damion Russell died at the hands of his own father last August, but it emerged earlier this week that he had still not been laid to rest.

His funeral is now set to take place on 10th September and the entire community - of which he was all-too-briefly a part - has been invited to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the launch of a fundraiser to help give the youngster a more substantial send-off than the state-supported service to which all deceased children are entitled.

Damion Russell has waited more than a year to be laid to rest (image via Lancashire Police)

However, mystery still surrounds the reason for the 13-month delay in burying the infant. The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has approached the relevant authorities - none of which have been able to explain why the youngster has lain unburied for the equivalent to half his short life.

The Blackpool coroner’s office said that it was unable to comment on a death investigation outside of the formal court setting.

Damion’s father, 31-year-old Daniel Hardcastle, attacked his son on 19th August, 2023 - just three months after he successfully fought for sole custody of the child, who had previously been in foster care for more than a year. The toddler suffered a bleed on the brain and died two days later.

Hardcastle was jailed for a minimum of 22 years last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hold-up in arranging Damion’s funeral came to light after his birth mother, Tara Russell, recently contacted Lytham-based singer Hannah Hocking to ask if she would perform at the service - only to reveal that it had yet to be arranged.

Hannah - an intermittent acquaintance of Tara for around a decade - was "heartbroken" at the news and set up a GoFundMe page appealing for the financial help needed to give Damion a fitting funeral.

In the process, she enlisted the support of local funeral director Mark Rae who was able to assist in getting the toddler’s body released.

Hannah explained: “Mark called up the coroner and Damion was there, just waiting - which is really sad. We'll probably never know why it has taken so long, but it’s a relief [to be able to make the arrangements].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Tara’s agreement and involvement, the funeral plans are now coming together. The only element Hannah cannot guarantee is the one thing she wants to ensure most - people to commemorate Damion's life and mourn his passing.

For that reason, an open invitation has been extended to locals to attend the service at St. Cuthbert's Church, on Church Road in Lytham, on Tuesday, 10th September at 1pm.

“If the community can come and show their respect and just be there - then he is not going on his own,” Hannah told the LDRS.

“It’d be great if they could wear baby blue or a bright blue colour for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damion’s coffin, along with flowers, a white horse-drawn carriage and a release of white doves have all been arranged - although Hannah admits the generous donations so far made to the GoFundMe of £2,300 will not cover the total cost.

“We’re hoping that the money comes in, but somehow we’ll sort it. And if anyone has got anything else they think could offer, then please do get in touch.

“A few people have been commenting [on the fact that] you get a free funeral for children - but it’s literally the bare minimum. You have to go through [the state] and do it their way - and he deserves better than that,” Hannah added.

To donate to the cost of the funeral, click here.