Pleasure Beach Resort to broadcast real messages from space in world-first

Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort is taking adrenaline to new heights – literally – as it sets out to become the first theme park to ever broadcast from space.

In a world-first attempt, Pleasure Beach is inviting members of the public to submit the messages they want to be seen from space in a chance to make history.

Partnering with a specialist team of scientists from Sent Into Space, it will launch a specially designed screen high above the planet to deliver the messages from space.

The unique mission is being attempted in celebration of Pleasure Beach’s re-imagined space-themed ride, Launch Pad, which opened to the public this year.

From heartfelt dedications and secrets delivered to the cosmos, to big reveals or even just funny one-liners, the Lancashire theme park is inviting everyone to take part and is hoping for submissions from people of all ages.

To celebrate the relaunch of Launch Pad, Pleasure Beach Resort will broadcast real messages from space. | various

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “We’ve always pushed boundaries when it comes to thrilling our guests, and we wanted to mark Launch Pad’s re-imagining with something bold, ambitious, and truly unforgettable. So we thought… why not go to space?

“This is about giving people the chance to say something meaningful, heartfelt or hilarious, and knowing that even for a moment, your voice made it all the way to space.

“It’s going to be emotive, it’s extreme, and it’s truly a ride into the unknown.”

Dr Chris Rose, head of projects at Sent Into Space said: “We’ve pulled off some incredible feats in space, but this collaboration with Pleasure Beach Resort is something special. As a beloved British institution known for pushing limits, it’s brilliant to see them inviting the public to take part in a world-first moment.

“The journey this screen will take is as extreme as any white-knuckle ride, and we’re proud to help make it happen!”

Selected participants may even be invited to Pleasure Beach to be filmed delivering their message while riding Launch Pad itself.

And on Monday August 11, there will be a special ‘mission control booth’ stationed outside the Launch Pad ride at Pleasure Beach Resort, where guests can record their messages to the universe in person.

Submissions are now open via www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/say-it-from-space/ where people are invited to upload a 20 second video message or submit a written message to be considered for inclusion in the space flight broadcast.

The closing date for message submissions is Friday August 8, but messages can be recorded at the park in person on Monday August 11.