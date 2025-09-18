Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort is ending its 2025 summer season on a high after scooping four awards at the UK Theme Park Awards today.

The accolades included Gold awards for Launch Pad in the ‘Best Re-imagined Ride’ category, beating the likes of LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure at LEGOLAND Windsor, and for Best Seaside Park.

Pleasure Beach also took home Silver in the 'Best Use of IP' category for Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic – which received brand news scenes this year – and Bronze for 'Best Theme Park for Thrills.'

CEO Amanda Thompson said: “What an incredible feeling it is to win these awards! Taking home four awards is fantastic in any case, but knowing that we were voted for by people who love our industry makes the wins even more special. We’re especially proud to have won a Gold award for our re-imagining of Launch Pad. Combining nostalgia with exciting new elements is something that Pleasure Beach Resort does like no other, and to see our team’s creativity and expertise recognised in this way is a true honour.”

The UK Theme Park awards were organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks, and presented in association with AttractionTickets.com. For the sixth year, the British public were able to vote for their favourite theme parks in these national awards, recognising the best rides and attractions, shows and events.

The attractions with the most votes were then put to a panel of 10 expert judges to select the winners. Each of the 22 categories is split into Gold, Silver and Bronze, and were presented at a ceremony at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

Pleasure Beach Resort’s David Hill, Head of Rides, and Stuart Cumming, Marketing Manager with the accolades. | PBR

Bumper season

The awards round off a bumper summer season for Pleasure Beach Resort, which this year re-opened Launch Pad following an extensive re-imagining project, added new scenes to Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic, and announced the 2026 arrival of its new ride, Aviktas.

It will now turn its focus to a packed calendar of Autumn and Winter events, including Oktoberfest on Saturdays during September, Journey to Hell freak nights from October 21 until November 1, Christmas Grotto Wonderland from November 12 to December 24, and Cinderella: The Pantomime from November 22 until December 24.

Pleasure Beach Resort remains open for the majority of September and October, excluding some Mondays and Tuesdays outside of school holidays. Throughout November, the park remains open at weekends, while events run until Christmas Eve.

Guests can currently take advantage of a two tickets for £50 or four for £99 offer on Fridays and Sundays. Tickets can be booked online at www.pleasurebeachresort.com