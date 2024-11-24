A new road sign has been attracting unwanted attention in a Lancashire village.

This sign has caused some amusement and sideways comment amongst locals in the centre of Knott End.

The misspelt road sign in Knott End | nw

One resident posted on social media:” Please tell me this is a joke? Was this all constructed and put together by people who can't read, write, or think? Whoever you are that came up with whole design, road and sign hold your hands up. You're all getting paid to be incompetent?”

The ‘temporary sign’ says ‘New Zebra Crososing ahead’. The misspelling of ‘crossing’ has been flagged to Lancashire County Council, who have promised to take action complaints

Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager at Lancashire County Council said: "As there is a permanent warning sign at this location, we will remove the incorrectly spelt sign this week which is only intended to be temporary."