The family of a Lancashire man stranded in an Egyptian hospital have launched an urgent appeal to help get him home.

Retired caretaker Geoff Seedall tripped and fell while on holiday in Egypt on September 20 and broke his hip.

The 69-year-old who also has Type 1 Diabetes and has recently been diagnosed with Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer's disease needs an operation which medics agree should take place in the UK.

His family are now desperately trying to raise £40,000 to fly him home safely on a stretcher to get him the help he needs.

His daughter-in-law Kelly Louise Seedall said: “I never thought this would be something I have to do -I guess it's the cliche saying ‘It will never happen to us’.

“Unfortunately, it has happened to our family and we are here to ask for help.

“Every day, Geoff is in the hospital in Egypt; he is deteriorating, and it is so painful for our family to see him this way.

“Usually this is where you would look to your travel insurance to fund the cost of paying the medical bills and also fly him home to the UK. However, they have refused to pay and have told us that we will have to pay the costs upfront and that they will possibly cover a percentage of that later.

“Believe me when I tell you that the dispute is ongoing; however, because of our time restraints, we fear that Geoffrey will not last long in this hospital if we do not get him home soon.

“Geoffrey is probably the kindest man that I know, and it breaks my heart to hear of him being so confused and upset in this hospital room in so much pain, day after day.

“His love and care for us has always been unwavering, and now it's our turn to show him the same. Yesterday, we were informed to fly Geoff home safely on a stretcher, we would need approximately £40,000. The hospital has yet to advise us on how much their bill will be, which is also such a worry as it is increasing daily.

“My mother-in-law Eileen is understandably in pieces, watching the love of her life slowly become less and less her husband.

“We are all so worried, and I am trying not to think that I might have to tell my seven-year-old daughter that she will never see her lovely, selfless and amazing Grandad again. So, I am begging you all to please help us raise the funds needed to get Geoff home safely.”

Dad-of-three Geoff, who was originally from Burnley but now lives in Stalmine also worked as a deliver driver for Dial a Chemist in Clayton-le-Moors.

Grandad-of-three Geoff is being supported in Egypt by his devoted wife Eileen and grandson Ryan, 21.

Kelly said: “Ryan was meant to celebrate his birthday on September 20 but that was the day Geoff fell and he was with him ,so what should have been one of the best days of his life has become a nightmare week and half for him. He is still out in Egypt with his Grandma supporting her and being her rock, he's a real legend like his grandad.”

To help raise the money to bring Geoff home the family have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser.