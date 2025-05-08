Adlington postmaster resigns after 33 years serving the local community as building goes up for sale

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 16:00 BST
It’s the end of an era for an Adlington postmaster who has resigned after 33 years.

The current postmaster at Adlington Post Office Barry Heeks and his wife Jill are leaving after serving their local community for the past three decades.

Adlington Post Office building is up for sale as the current postmaster of 33 years resigns.
Adlington Post Office building is up for sale as the current postmaster of 33 years resigns. | Google

Mr Heeks, who was handed a 30 years’ service award in February 2022 for his decades-long post office career, is selling the shop - and the 132-year-old house it sits in.

Post Office Ltd is proposing to relocate Adlington Post Office to a new location of Ron Burgess, 51 Park Rd, Adlington, Chorley, PR7 4HZ, maintaining the same operating hours.

Post Office Ltd is proposing to relocate Adlington Post Office to a new location of Ron Burgess, 51 Park Rd, Adlington, Chorley, PR7 4HZ, maintaining the same operating hours.
Post Office Ltd is proposing to relocate Adlington Post Office to a new location of Ron Burgess, 51 Park Rd, Adlington, Chorley, PR7 4HZ, maintaining the same operating hours. | Post Office Ltd

A spokesperson for the post office said: The current postmaster at 18-20 Market Place, Adlington, Chorley, PR7 4EZ, wishes to leave the business and has stayed on while we have found a suitable replacement after 33 years of dedicated service.

“A new operator has been appointed who has identified an alternative location from which to operate Adlington Post Office to safeguard services at the greengrocers and provisions store.

There would be two serving positions in total; two open planned positions at the retail counter.”

The same wide range of Post Office services would still be available and the opening hours would remain as Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 12 noon.

The proposed premises has a wide door and steps at the entrance. A secondary entrance is planned for the side of the premises, featuring a wide door with level access to ensure ease of entry, subject to planning permission.

Consultation will close on Friday, June 13 and customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 289427.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33.

A spokesperson for The Village Green Tea Room in Rivington also shared a link to the consulation on their Facebook page.

They said: “The Post Office on Market Street in Adlington is closing.. and hopefully there'll be another one opening in the village but it needs your help.

“We really need to keep a Post Office in Adlington, so they need positive support please..

“There's a form here to answer some questions about the provision in Adlington. If you want to keep a Post Office service in Adlington please support so we don't lose a Post Office in Adlington.”

You can access the form HERE.

