A Platinum selling artist is set to switch on a Lancashire town’s Christmas lights with a special gig.

TeeDee, will headline the Nelson Christmas Light Switch On, which takes place on Saturday 23rd November in Nelson Town Centre.

A renowned DJ around the world, TeeDee has collaborated with the likes of Bugzy Malone and Vybz Kartel, and is a UK Top 10 Artist with over 300 million song plays.

He will now take to the Nelson Christmas Light Switch on stage at 4pm, with a special 55-minute set in East Lancashire.

That performance will round-up an action-packed day of activities and entertainment in Nelson Town Centre, with a full line-up having been announced.

Compered by local singer and host Gavin Young, the main stage will feature singing from popular local artist Sophie Stott, Christmas songs from Gavin himself and a sing-a-long with a Children's Frozen Christmas Show.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to enjoy a Christmas dance, with further performances on the main stage, which will feature Pendle-based dance groups Stage Door Youth Theatre and Helen Dance Academy, as well as spectacular shows by the Christmas Fire Breathers and SambAfriq Drummers.

Sponsored by Nelson Town Council, the event will also include a fireworks display, food and drink stalls, Christmas crafts and a funfair, while winners of a School Christmas Tree Colouring Competition will be announced.

There will also be a range of activities taking place inside Pendle Rise Shopping Centre including a Christmas card workshop, charity stalls, Santa and a performance by the Salvation Army Brass Band.

The Brass Band will also perform on Market Street, while there will be opportunities for pictures with Santa, as well as face painting and Christmas hair glitter throughout the event.

Cllr Ruby Anwar from Nelson Town Council, said: "We are so excited for what is going to be a truly incredible Christmas event here at Nelson Town Centre.

"We are pulling out all the stops this year to create an event for all the community, with entertainment, food, drink, live music and a Platinum selling artist.

"Tell your family and friends because this is going to be an event to remember here in Nelson Town Centre."

To stay up-to-date with the 2024 Nelson Christmas Light Switch On, visit: http://www.nelsontowncouncil.gov.uk/