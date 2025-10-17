Plans to turn a former Lancashire pub into a nursery get rejected by council

The turning of a former pub building in Lancashire into a children’s day nursery has been rejected by planners, primarily on road safety grounds.

Mohammed Salman Karim wanted to convert 318 Whalley New Road in Roe Lee, Blackburn into a nursery.

The venue, now a private home, was a pub named the Thwaites Arms most recently and before that it operated as the Pump House.

His planning application for the building has however been refused by Blackburn with Darwen Council after concerns from nearby residents and the borough’s highways team.

Plans to turn the former Thwaites Arms in Blackburn into a children's nursery have been rejected | Google Maps

One neighbour – who had been run over as a child on the road – said in an objection to the proposal: “It’s a busy main road.

“It’s not the right place to have a day nursery.

“There have been people killed outside that old pub and that’s when there was less traffic.”

Another said: “The area already struggles considerably with parking.

“I also have significant concerns regarding safe crossing facilities for the families using the property.

“There is often heavy traffic, with speeding cars, and no safe crossing point, or pavement on that side of the road.”

A planning officer’s report recommending refusal says: “The site relates to an existing detached property located on the east side of Whalley New Road.

“The property was historically occupied by the Pump House public house, though it is now identified as being in use as a dwelling.

“The unit provides accommodation over two floors, with a small yard area to the rear, which is accessed via a driveway and gates to the side of the building.

“The main entrance is to the front of the building and opens onto an apron area that is not demarked from Whalley New Road.

“Full planning permission is sought for the change of use of the premises from a dwelling to a children’s day nursery.

“In addition, the proposal provides for the erection of a fence and gates to enclose the main entrance to the front of the building.

“Whilst there is a considerable lack of detailed information in the submission, there is sufficient to ascertain that it is highly likely that the applicant will be unable to satisfy the adopted parking standards and that there could be serious pedestrian safety issues connected with the operation of the site.

“Highways would therefore recommend refusal of this application predominantly on highway safety grounds.

“The objections from the highway team are also shared by the education department, who outline concerns with the location of the setting as a cause for concern in relation to parking, traffic and its proximity to the road.

“The proposed timber fencing enclosure to the main entrance would form an incongruous and obtrusive feature within the street scene. It therefore fails the requirement for high-quality design.”