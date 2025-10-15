A Lancashire MP has spoken movingly of the death of his newborn daughter as he led a debate on baby loss in Parliament.

Rossendale and Darwen Labour backbencher Andy MacNae shared his tragic family story as he opened the late-night House of Commons session on Monday.

The debate was part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs between October 9 and October 15.

With the Health Secretary Wes Streeting listening on, Mr MacNae said: “Our daughter Mallorie was born in 2015 with Edwards’ syndrome, a condition that we were told was ‘not compatible with life’; yet she lived for five days and died in my arms.

“Those days were both the hardest of our lives and the time that we value most.

“We spent those days in the butterfly suite, a bereavement room funded by the local baby loss charity Friends of Serenity.

“Throughout that time, we received amazing support from the maternity team at Burnley hospital. I want to take this opportunity to thank, once again, all the team at Burnley, and to recognise the amazing work that baby loss charities do throughout the UK.

“The years since Mallorie’s death have been challenging.

“The impacts of losing a child do not end after a week or a month or a year; they stay with us.”

Andy MacNae has been the MP for Rossendale and Darwen since 2024. | Gov.co.uk

He went on to explain the continuing mental health challenges his wife has faced since their daughter’s death.

Mr MacNae said: “Tragically, 13 babies die shortly before, during or soon after birth every day.

“Every day, 13 mothers know the immense grief of losing a child they were expecting to welcome into their lives.

“In 2023, there were 4,478 baby deaths in total. Some 1,933 of these were neonatal deaths, while 2,545 were stillbirths, with the cause of one-third of those stillbirths still unknown.

Responding to Mr MacNae’s speech, Mr Streeting said: “By talking about his daughter Mallorie, he has given a voice to many fathers and partners who too often feel airbrushed from the conversation and absent from consideration.

“I think it is very poignant that he opened the debate for us this evening.”

On driving forward improvements in maternity care, Mr Streeting said: “We are setting out the rapid investigation led by Baroness Amos because I need to act urgently on the systemic challenges.

“I want to conclude with a promise that grief must be the engine of change.

“The stories I have heard from those families at first hand will be the steel in my spine to deliver the change they need.”