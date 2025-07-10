Plans to transform Darwen Market Hall as part of the area’s £100m Town Deal have moved a step closer.

A planning application was submitted earlier this year seeking permission to refurbish the Victorian Market Hall, add a new arcade to replace the existing Market Annex and improve the town centre car park.

Now those plans have been recommended for approval by council officers, and will go before Blackburn with Darwen Council’s Planning and Highways Committee on Thursday, July 17.

It’s all part of millions of pounds of planned new investment for the town centre, supported by the Darwen Town Deal and Blackburn with Darwen Council.

Leader of the Council and Chair of the Darwen Town Deal Board, Councillor Phil Riley, said: “The approval of these plans would be an important next step in the delivery of our vision for the future of Darwen town centre.

“Supported by the Town Deal, we have millions of pounds of new investment planned here, including the proposals for the Darwen Market Hall and improvements to Darwen Library and Darwen Library Theatre too – with planning permission also recently granted for those schemes.

“Work is also well underway on the new Darwen Youth Centre, which is set to double in size, with a new steel structure showing just how much bigger the new facility will be for our youngsters. These projects are incredibly important to our residents and communities, to the future of the town centre and to the businesses here and they are incredibly important to us as a council and Town Deal Board.

“These are places that are at the very heart of our town and are part of more investment in Darwen than any of us will have seen before in our lifetimes, which is something we’re incredibly proud to be bringing forward.”

Plans for Darwen Town Hall | BwD Council

The proposals have been developed by a design team headed up by architects John Puttick Associates. The plan includes:

- Improvements to the fabric of the historic building, including the roof, and electrics.

- A new arcade – this could replace the existing 1960s annex, improving the links from the Market Square to School Street

- An improved car park with lift access to make it easier to park in the town centre

- Improvements to the landscaping on School Street with new planting, proposed improved lighting, new seating and cycle facilities

- As part of a potential later phase of works, the planning application also seeks approval to open-up the arched space under Railway Road.

If planning permission is granted, further detailed work on the internal design of the market and arcade will be undertaken guided by specialist advice and in consultation with existing traders.

Relocation

To allow for the refurbishment, it’s expected that the market stalls will be temporarily re-located within the town centre, with more details on next steps later in the year. In the meantime, the Market Hall remains open as usual with a full programme of events planned throughout the summer and autumn.

Funding

The full £25m of funding available through the Town Deal was secured by the Darwen Town Deal Board. With additional funding committed by the Council and private investors, it’ll help unlock around £100m of new investment for Darwen. In addition to this, the Government has also confirmed a further £20m over the next decade for the new Plan for Neighbourhoods.

To read more about Darwen market and the town centre, including a full guide to what’s on this summer, please visit: www.darwentowncentre.co.uk