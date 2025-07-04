Nightsafe recognised for outstanding support to homeless young people in Blackburn with Darwen

Local youth homeless charity Nightsafe has once again been recognised for its life-changing work supporting vulnerable young people, following a detailed re-evaluation for the Investing in Children membership award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating in Blackburn with Darwen since 1990, Nightsafe provides essential services to young people aged up to 25 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Nightsafe offers a range of support, including emergency accommodation, day centre, longer term housing, hot meals, mental health support, and help accessing education, training and employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report highlighted the extensive efforts made by Nightsafe to give young people a voice in shaping the services they receive. From regular resident meetings and collaborative planning sessions to inclusive activities and personal development programmes, Nightsafe fosters a culture where young people are heard and empowered.

Nightsafe with the Investing in Children membership award. Photo: Viva PR

Platform 5, Nightsafe’s drop-in Day Centre, was singled out for praise. Young people described it as “a second family” and “a safe place” that they could return to even after moving on.

Nicola Roscoe, Operations Manager at Nightsafe, was delighted with the report. She said: “We are thrilled to receive such a glowing evaluation from Investors in Children.

“Everything we do here at the charity it to benefit the young people we support. To have that recognised once again gives all the Nightsafe team, and our young people, confidence that we are doing a great job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The re-evaluation also praised the Nightsafe’s creative and responsive initiatives, such as decorating projects with volunteers from phone company EE, multicultural food preparation, and a barge restoration project in collaboration with Super Slow Way.

The report found that young people not only felt listened to but were actively involved in co-designing services – from choosing meals and activities, to improving accommodation spaces and supporting peers. One young person shared, “Coming here restarts you… it reverses that bad start.”

Chris Affleck, Project Manager for Investing in Children, described the visit as “a privilege” and praised the staff’s commitment and the significant positive impact on the lives of the young people they support.

No recommendations were made in the re-evaluation, and Nightsafe was strongly endorsed for continued recognition with the Investing in Children membership award.