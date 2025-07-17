A new planning application has been submitted to the council for a specialised SEN centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn with Darwen Council has successfully secured £1.7m of new government funding that could be used to help transform the vacant Bridge House building, close to Blackburn Railway Station.

The new planning application proposes to transform the building into a two-storey extension, café, parking, an outdoor garden and improved accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new planning application proposes to transform the building into a two-storey extension, café, parking, an outdoor garden and improved accessibility. | Blackburn with Darwen Council

Councillor Phil Riley, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “It’s fantastic that we’re now in a position to submit these plans as part of our bid to transform the Bridge House building into a post-16 Special Educational Needs centre.

“The building has been vacant for many years, and it requires significant investment to bring it back into use and so we’ve worked hard to secure new government funding to help towards that.”

Read More The 15 best-performing secondary schools in Lancashire based on latest Progress 8 scores

He added: “We have big ambitions for our borough – for our residents and for our towns – and we’re on a mission to ensure no-one is left behind, this is a great example of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the government and council investment, the local authority is also looking to use Section 106 money from new housing developments in the borough.

This new planning application comes just weeks after approval was given for a £2.5m extension to Newfield School, which offers specialist education for children and young people aged between two and 19 years old.

That extension aims to provide new places for 65 pupils with special educational needs.

The Bridge House project could see the numbers of post-16 pupils taught by Crosshill also increase to more than 70, to help meet the needs of an anticipated increase over the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, the pupils are based at a facility on a business park and the new plans will allow them to access a much wider curriculum, including important life and vocational skills.

PSA is working alongside architect’s Cassidy + Ashton for the scheme, which is expected to cost around £3.5m.