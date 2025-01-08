Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retrospective planning application has been registered for an unlawful encampment on land in Darwen.

The application is to change a parcel of land to the south of Whitehall Park, known as Hall Moss Farm, from agriculture to a Gypsy caravan site. It’s seeking permission for six plots on the site – each with a static and two mobile caravans. In addition, the application seeks permission for a utility block, porous stone hard standing and associated fencing.

The agent for applicant Thomas Young says access will be taken directly from Queen's Street/Whitehall Road via a track which crosses Whitehall Park, currently serving Prospect Farm, Hall Moss Bungalow and Hall Moss Farm. The agent states: “Vehicle movements will be no greater than that afforded by a typical farming community with the added benefit of considerably reduced construction traffic.”

They propose tree planting in the area and say the site will be drained on a separate system with the foul discharging into a Sewage Treatement Plant adjacent to the development and the surface water into onsite soakaways.

Access is proposed off Queen's Road/Whitehall Road, Darwen | Google

Consultation

A statutory, 21-day consultation period has now begun and will run until January 27. All neighbouring properties as well as statutory and non-statutory consultees will be notified and notices will also be displayed in the area around the site, including on the perimeter of the park.

A spokesman for Blackburn with Darwen Council said: “We are committed to keeping residents updated about the unlawful encampment. We first responded to complaints about it in May 2024. Following detailed investigations, we served both an enforcement notice and a stop notice.

“An appeal against the enforcement notice has since been lodged and a formal procedure is underway with the Planning Inspectorate to review that. Until that is concluded, no further works are permitted. Our Planning Enforcement Team has been visiting the site regularly to ensure to ensure the notice is fully complied with.”

View the application here, using reference 10/24/0512

Please note that any comments or responses must be formally recorded to be considered as part of the assessment of the planning application. You must email them to: [email protected]