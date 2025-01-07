Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ban on drinking, using drugs, urinating and defecating in public and begging is being brought in for Darwen town centre.

The three-year Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) imposing the restrictions has been approved. It will take effect by the end of the month. People breaching the order when it comes into force face on the spot fines of up to £100 or being prosecuted in Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

It aims to crackdown on anti-social behaviour (ASB), public intoxication and begging and mirrors one already in force in Blackburn town centre. Blackburn with Darwen Council has been consulting on and preparing the PSPO, which will be enforced by its officers and police, since January last year.

A report to councillors by Strategic Director of Environment and Operations Martin Eden says: “A PSPO is being sought in order to address the persistent anti-social behaviour in Darwen Town Centre.“

A meeting with partner agencies in July 2022 summarised the main concerns within Darwen Town Centre as being: alcohol nuisance; begging; drug/alcohol intoxication; and low level youth-related ASB.“ An analysis of incidents reported to Lancashire Constabulary between March 2021 and February 2023 shows that there were 697 reports of anti-social behaviour in Darwen Town Centre. Alcohol was the most common theme within the reported incidents.

On December 7, 2020 Blackburn with Darwen Council established a PSPO to tackle problems affecting Blackburn Town Centre. A report states: “The order has proven to be successful in controlling the above issues in Blackburn; however, similar complaints have since been made about Darwen Town Centre, indicating that some of the issues have been displaced. Therefore, it is believed an order replicating the PSPO in place in Blackburn Town Centre is needed to ensure the same conditions are in place across both town centres within the borough.“

The Darwen PSPO has been worded so as not to interfere with successful public events held in the town centre such as Darwen Music Live which would have a specified Licensed Temporary Event Notice granted by the council. It will not require dogs to be on the lead within Darwen Town Centre.

Darwen West ward’s Councillor Dave Smith said: “I welcome this. the sooner it is implemented the better. There have been sporadic outbreaks of ASB in the town centre including recently gangs of youths throwing fireworks including aiming at cars.This order should help to mitigate such problems.”