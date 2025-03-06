Plans to open a snooker hall inside an old mill have been thrown out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tayib Baksh had applied for planning permission for the partial change of use of the first floor of Wellington Mill in Bolton Road, Blackburn. But Blackburn with Darwen Council refused approval, deeming proposal as inappropriate for the location and over highway safety concerns.

There were two objections to the scheme on grounds including its impact on a communal yard, parking, access for vehicles, the buildings semi-derelict condition, litter and rat problems. One objector added: “Snooker halls in Blackburn town centre have come and gone and the poor location of the likely to result in viability issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning officer’s report recommending rejection said: “The site is within a viable employment area, as demonstrated by the lack of vacant premises. No supporting statement has been provided in support of the application to justify the loss of employment floorspace. Likewise, the applicant has failed to provide any marketing evidence which shows that the site has been marketed for a continuous period of 12 months. As such, the viability for continued employment use has not been disproved.

Wellington Mill, Bolton Road, Blackburn | LDR

“It is accepted that the proposed snooker hall itself will generate some employment opportunities and would likely bring about health and well-being / social benefits associated with this leisure use. However, the community benefit in this regard would not outweigh the partial loss of employment floorspace. Furthermore, the proposed use is a “main town centre use” and and therefore should ideally be located in town centres, to ensure their on-going vitality and viability.”

The parking arrangements were also described as “poor and substandard”.