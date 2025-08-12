The Lancashire TV presenter Ranvir Singh has opened up about what life growing up as a member of the South Asian community was like.

Good Morning Britian and Lorraine presenter Ranvir Singh was born in Preston back in 1977 to a Sikh parents who had emigrated from Punjab in India the decade before.

To mark South Asian Heritage Month, the mum of one, who grew up in Ribbleton and attended Kirkham Grammar School, shared what being British Asian means to her.

Ranvir, who actually celebrated her 48th birthday yesterday, told Good Morning Britain: “It means having a sort of perfect mix of west and east.

“It means that you have both perspectives on life, on experience, on new stories.

“So yeah, I feel like it’s a really exciting thing to be, essentially having heritage from two places.”

Preston born TV presenter Ranvir Singh has shared her thoughts on her identity. | Getty Images

In the video, posted on Good Morning Britain’s Instagram, Ranvir was then asked how being British Asian influences what she does.

The journalist turned TV presenter responded: “I think the impact it has- and I’ve experienced this - is when I’m walking down the street and people from the Black community or the South Asian community or other communities will say ‘oh my god, thank you so much for what you do’.

“I think, ‘I don’t do anything, I’m just doing my job’ and they go ‘no, no, no, it’s amazing to see you up there, it’s amazing to see you do that.’

“So I think that the impact being South Asian has on my job, on my life, is that I recognise that other people feel proud to see me doing my job- that’s just a lovely thing for me.”

Going on to talk about why her identiy is important to wider society, Ranvir also gave a specific shout out to her Lancashire roots.

She said: “I think that being proud of your identity is really important because part of my identity is being from Lancashire. I really am proud of being northern, I’m proud of being working class, I’m proud of being the child of an immigrant family. I’m proud of all of those things. I’m proud of being a journalist - all of those things are part of my identity - and I’m proud of being a woman!

“And really, I’m a product of being born in Britain, being born in the North, going to school here, having friends from all different backgrounds and I suppose being on television and being part of a wider conversation across the whole country on a programme like Good Morning Britain means that we’re presenting the country.”

Finally, the former Kirkham Grammar School, Lancaster Univeristy and Univeristy of Central Lancashire student gave a nod to her various alma mater when asked for a tradition or phrase that has guided her throughout her life.

In her response, Ranvir said: “One phrase or thought that’s guided my journey is that, you know, education gives you freedom and it’s absolutely true.

“Education is a really big part of my family’s identity and it’s what you do with it, and the freedom that you get with your education... that nobody can take away from you.”