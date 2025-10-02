A Planning Inspector has dismissed an appeal for land in Darwen to be used as a Gypsy caravan site.

After moving on to the rural site close to Whitehall Park in Darwen, the landowner, Mr Thomas Young, submitted a retrospective planning application seeking a change of use from agriculture to a Gypsy caravan site, including six plots – each with a static and two mobile caravans.

Access was proposed off Queen's Road/Whitehall Road, Darwen | Google

Following Blackburn with Darwen Council’s decision to refuse the site an appeal was lodged with the Planning Inspectorate.

A public hearing was held on Tuesday, September 16, at Blackburn Town Hall, where Inspector, Mr R Walker, heard evidence from the council and the applicant as well as representations from residents supporting both sides.

Now, the Planning Inspector has dismissed the appeal saying he has found ‘no basis’ for planning permission to be granted.

A spokesperson for Blackburn with Darwen Council said: “This is an unlawful use of the land at Hall Moss Farm, and we welcome the Inspector’s decision to dismiss the appeal.

“This is a complex case which has required significant resources from right across the council and our partners too, including unprecedented court action.

“We will continue to review the enforcement proceedings on the advice of our legal advisors.”

The removal of all caravans and associated works, and the reinstatement of the land to the condition it was before is now required by January 5th, 2026.