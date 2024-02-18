Planning application for 128 new homes for Lancashire given the seal of approval by Pendle Council
128 new homes for Lancashire could be on the way if given the go-ahead.
Planning officers from Pendle Council have recommended approval on proposals for 128 new, high-quality homes on land south of Long Ing Lane in Barnoldswick.
The site, which is identified as a draft allocation for development in Pendle’s emerging Local Plan 2021-2040, represents an ideal location for a sustainable extension to Barnoldswick.
It can help meet Pendle Borough Council’s housing targets, whilst providing future residents with plenty of green space and good connectivity in a space carefully designed to integrate closely with the character of the local area.
The new neighbourhood addresses the needs of the local community, delivering a range of housing tenures and sizes with a considerate mixture of three-and four-bedroom mews, detached and semi-detached housing.
The scheme will deliver affordable homes at a policy compliant level, in an area with huge unmet demand which will help alleviate pressure locally.
The scheme has progressed significantly since the initial plans were brought forward, with Seddon Homes working closely with Pendle Council to ensure the site delivers the best possible neighbourhood for new and existing residents.
Mick Jefferson, Seddon Homes Managing Director said: "The ambition from the very beginning was to create a community-led development that delivers for Barnoldswick and what local people need."
"These proposals will address the local housing need whilst delivering a wide variety of community benefits and we are excited to move into the next chapter of the story."
The scheme will be considered by Pendle Council's Development Management Committee on Tuesday (February 20).