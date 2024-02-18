Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

128 new homes for Lancashire could be on the way if given the go-ahead.

Planning officers from Pendle Council have recommended approval on proposals for 128 new, high-quality homes on land south of Long Ing Lane in Barnoldswick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, which is identified as a draft allocation for development in Pendle’s emerging Local Plan 2021-2040, represents an ideal location for a sustainable extension to Barnoldswick.

It can help meet Pendle Borough Council’s housing targets, whilst providing future residents with plenty of green space and good connectivity in a space carefully designed to integrate closely with the character of the local area.

The new neighbourhood addresses the needs of the local community, delivering a range of housing tenures and sizes with a considerate mixture of three-and four-bedroom mews, detached and semi-detached housing.

The Long Ing Lane layout.

The scheme will deliver affordable homes at a policy compliant level, in an area with huge unmet demand which will help alleviate pressure locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme has progressed significantly since the initial plans were brought forward, with Seddon Homes working closely with Pendle Council to ensure the site delivers the best possible neighbourhood for new and existing residents.

READ MORE: First four bedroom Eco Electric home goes on sale in Leyland

Mick Jefferson, Seddon Homes Managing Director said: "The ambition from the very beginning was to create a community-led development that delivers for Barnoldswick and what local people need."

"These proposals will address the local housing need whilst delivering a wide variety of community benefits and we are excited to move into the next chapter of the story."