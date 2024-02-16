Part of Redrow’s final phase, the gas-free Eco Electric homes all feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.

Among the first properties to go on sale is the detached Overton. The ground floor boasts an open plan kitchen/dining area with a separate utility, cloakroom and lounge. There is also an integrated garage.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, an ensuite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.

Prices currently start from £384,000.

Six other properties will follow, including the Cambridge, Canterbury, Henley, Ledsham, Marlow and Warwick.

Take a look around.

Overton Among the first Eco Electric properties to go on sale is the detached Overton. A price has yet to be confirmed.

Overton The bright and airy kitchen/dining area opens onto the back garden via patio doors, and leads onto the convenient utility and cloaks.

Overton There's a charming family lounge to the front of the house, and integrated garage space for additional parking and storage.