PLANS have been unveiled for 380 new homes in walking distance of Preston City Centre.

Onward Homes, a North West housing association, have revealed its vision for land at Horrocks Mill, located between Queen Street and Church Street.

The plans will transform the derelict brownfield site into a thriving new community that provides much-needed affordable homes.

The proposals include up to 380 new homes and apartments in different sizes and styles, including affordable homes, with family housing such as mews style houses and low-rise apartments.

Alongside this, new green open spaces will be created, as well as new and improved walking routes into Preston from Queen Street and Church Street, providing surrounding residents with better connections to the city centre.

Residents are now being urged to have their say on the plans.

A consultation has now been launched and will run until Monday, June 26.

Sandy Livingstone, executive director for Property at Onward, said: “The redevelopment of the Horrocks Mill site is a clear opportunity to transform a key part of the centre of Preston, one of our great northern cities and support the ambitious plans of the city council.

“It will ensure this disused brownfield site turns into a thriving community that provides quality affordable homes and new open spaces that will support our existing and future residents.

“Our plans for Horrocks Mill support our wider ambitions to deliver a transformative redevelopment of the area. Local feedback is important to us and we want to work with residents, community groups and elected representatives to make sure that we get these plans right.

“We would encourage residents to share their views with us before a planning application is submitted to the council.”

Residents can view the plans and share feedback by:

- Attending a public exhibition on Saturday, June 17 between 10am and 3pm at Onward’s office on Arundel Place (PR1 3RN), where members of the team will be on hand to answer questions.

- Emailing the team at [email protected] or calling 0300 555 0600.

- Visiting the consultation website at www.onwardpreston.co.uk and completing a feedback form.

Those without internet access can call the team to provide feedback and request hard copies of materials.

Bosses at the housing assocation said Onward has a longstanding commitment to Preston having confirmed last year its decision to

demolish the tower blocks at the nearby Queen Street and Avenham neighbourhood and replace these with modern homes that better reflect local housing needs.