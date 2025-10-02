Bosses at a grassroots football club used by hundreds of players every week are looking to improve facilities.

Euxton Villa FC, based at the Jim Fowler Memorial Ground in Runshaw Hall Lane, is seeking permission from South Ribble Borough Council to erect a covered spectator stand for the east side of the first team pitch.

The club has more than than 40 different teams, girls, boys and adults, and upwards of 600 players, and hosts league games for the Mid Lancs Colts.

The club’s agent said in a letter to the council: “The application is made on behalf of Euxton Villa Football Club to support the Club’s recent promotion and ensure compliance with Football Association (FA) ground grading requirements. One of the Club’s seated stands has been reduced to 46 seats due to wear and tear and necessary adjustments to improve accessibility for wheelchair users.

“To meet FA regulations, a new 100-seat covered stand is proposed to replace this stand. This will provide modern spectator facilities and will ensure the Club can continue to compete. This will also enhance the overall quality of facilities for spectators and will contribute to the recreational offer at the club.”

How the stand would look | Euxton Villa/Chorley Borough Council

Green Belt

Although the earmarked area is within Green Belt, the agent argues that it falls under ‘appropriate development’ as it facilitates outdoor sport and recreation, and the ‘modest’ scale ‘will not lead to encroachment into the countryside or undermine openness beyond the existing development of the ground’.

He adds: “A seated stand existing within this area is not new. It is replacing the position of the existing spectator stand, which has since been relocated elsewhere within the site.”

A final decision will be made in coming weeks by Chorley Borough Council.

