An historic football club is looking to build for the future, by redeveloping a key part of its stadium.

Leaders at Clitheroe FC off Pendle Road, have applied for permission to demolish the prefabricated, modular clubhouse building, erected in 2008, and replace it with a new masonry-built structure.

And they hope that would also double as a community hub - being made available for family functions and events by local groups.

In a statement to Ribble Valley Borough Council, the club’s agent says: “The building was pre-owned when it was acquired by the Football Club and is now reaching the end of its design lifespan. The building is circa 25 years old, and as such the thermal insulation properties of the structure are much less than the current standards.”

They add that the existing building has a maximum occupancy level of 100 people, but the toilet facilities are insufficient to provide for this level of occupancy.

The proposed building is to be constructed in rendered concrete blockwork with an insulated, coated steel sheet roof. The club say the building would provide “a more permanent and sustainable structure with a minimum expected lifespan of 40-50 years”.

The external appearance of the proposed building is designed to compliment the local vernacular in terms of colour tones, with pale grey render to match the limestone walls, and dark blue roof sheets to match the blue slate roofing in the vicinity. In terms of scale, the south – west elevation, facing the car park is only slightly higher than the existing eaves level, by 45cm.

The agent added: “With the need to replace the current building, consideration has been given to maximise the potential use of the building and engage with the broader fanbase and local community. To that end the design has been adapted to allow for the building to be used as a community hub, and not solely as a match day venue. It is planned to offer the building for community groups and clubs, and for family functions. With the increase in average crowd attendances for first team home matches to 760 last season; a larger clubhouse to accommodate both home and away supporters has now become a priority.”

The club plays in the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

The site has been used a football ground since the 1870’s. Historical information notes that the redeveloped ground, complete with spectator stand, was officially opened in August 1925. The earliest Ordnance Survey mapping first records the site formally as a Football Ground in 1929. The site has been continually improved and developed in the intervening years.

A decision will be made on the club house proposals in coming weeks by Ribble Valley Borough Council.