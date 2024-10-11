Pit bull owner jailed after girl, 3, attacked by dog in pub garden and left with serious facial injuries

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been jailed for 16 months after a three-year-old girl suffered serious facial injuries in a dog attack in Kirkby last year.

Harris Vinten, 32, of Thompson Avenue, in Ormskirk, pleaded guilty to being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Harris Vinten, 32, of Thompson Avenue, in Ormskirk, pleaded guilty to being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.Harris Vinten, 32, of Thompson Avenue, in Ormskirk, pleaded guilty to being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
Harris Vinten, 32, of Thompson Avenue, in Ormskirk, pleaded guilty to being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. | Merseyside Police

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at around 3.20pm, the young victim was attacked by a pit bull, which is a banned breed, outside the Market Tavern Pub, on Newton Gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She suffered significant facial injuries and required treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

 Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Vinten was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with the offence. The dog was seized and humanely destroyed with the consent of the owner.

As well as a prison sentence, Vinten has also been banned from owning dogs for four years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Detective Constable Beth Flintham, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: “This was a horrific attack on a young girl, who suffered significant injuries to her face and required hospital treatment.“

“Thankfully we were able to arrest Vinten at the scene and seized the dog, which was later established to be a pit bull, which is a banned breed.”

He added: “In this country, it’s against the law to own certain types of dogs, which includes pit bulls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We can only hope that this case gives a warning to dog owners, regardless of their breed of dog, about the importance of keeping their pets under control in public places.“

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

It’s against the law to own certain types of dogs in the UK which includes pit bulls.It’s against the law to own certain types of dogs in the UK which includes pit bulls.
It’s against the law to own certain types of dogs in the UK which includes pit bulls. | Pexels

What is the current legislation on owning pit bulls?

The XL bully has now joined the growing list of banned breeds which includes the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Braziliero all prohibited under the Dangerous Dog Act as illegal types of dog.

From December 31, 2023, it became illegal to breed, sell, exchange, advertise, gift, rehome or abandon an XL bully type dog, or allow them to stray, and the dogs will have to be muzzled in public.

What happens if you care caught with an illegal dog?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can get an unlimited fine or be sent to prison for up to 6 months (or both) for having a banned dog against the law. Your dog will also be destroyed. If a dog is posing an immediate threat to the safety of the public call 999, or pass other information via @Merpol CC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also report other concerns about dogs via your local authority.

Vinten was jailed on Thursday at Liverpool Crown Court.

Related topics:Dog ownersDogsHospitalPets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice