Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for 16 months after a three-year-old girl suffered serious facial injuries in a dog attack in Kirkby last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harris Vinten, 32, of Thompson Avenue, in Ormskirk, pleaded guilty to being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Harris Vinten, 32, of Thompson Avenue, in Ormskirk, pleaded guilty to being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. | Merseyside Police

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at around 3.20pm, the young victim was attacked by a pit bull, which is a banned breed, outside the Market Tavern Pub, on Newton Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She suffered significant facial injuries and required treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Vinten was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with the offence. The dog was seized and humanely destroyed with the consent of the owner.

As well as a prison sentence, Vinten has also been banned from owning dogs for four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Beth Flintham, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: “This was a horrific attack on a young girl, who suffered significant injuries to her face and required hospital treatment.“

“Thankfully we were able to arrest Vinten at the scene and seized the dog, which was later established to be a pit bull, which is a banned breed.”

He added: “In this country, it’s against the law to own certain types of dogs, which includes pit bulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can only hope that this case gives a warning to dog owners, regardless of their breed of dog, about the importance of keeping their pets under control in public places.“

It’s against the law to own certain types of dogs in the UK which includes pit bulls. | Pexels

What is the current legislation on owning pit bulls?

The XL bully has now joined the growing list of banned breeds which includes the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Braziliero all prohibited under the Dangerous Dog Act as illegal types of dog.

From December 31, 2023, it became illegal to breed, sell, exchange, advertise, gift, rehome or abandon an XL bully type dog, or allow them to stray, and the dogs will have to be muzzled in public.

What happens if you care caught with an illegal dog?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can get an unlimited fine or be sent to prison for up to 6 months (or both) for having a banned dog against the law. Your dog will also be destroyed. If a dog is posing an immediate threat to the safety of the public call 999, or pass other information via @Merpol CC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also report other concerns about dogs via your local authority.

Vinten was jailed on Thursday at Liverpool Crown Court.