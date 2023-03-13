Anne Shields, 67, sustained “catastrophic” head and arm injuries after the dog she had took in as a starving stray suddenly turned on her at her holiday home in Valencia, Spain. Her intention had never been to keep the dog but all the animal shelters were full. Neighbours raised the alarm upon hearing Anne's screams in Macastre, near Valencia in Spain. Police who rushed to the address shot the dog - called Choccy - so medics could reach Anne.

Her daughter Sarah, 43, of Preston, told the Sun that her mum was an animal lover and couldn't bear the thought of throwing Choccy back on the streets.

She said: “She was looking after him until she found someone who could take him. She stuck with him and then this happened. It’s a nightmare.”

Animal loving Anne Shields had taken in the stray pit bull until she could find a home for it

Mum-of-two Sarah added: “She was so caring. This hasn’t really sunk in. We’ll miss her so much.”

Her daughter added that her mum, a former security guard, had a meeting set up with someone to take the dog on the day she lost her life.

Pitbulls are banned in the UK but not in Spain. A licence is needed to own one as they are viewed as potentially dangerous.