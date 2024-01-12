Pinocchio's Restaurant: Bosses at popular Italian linked to Oliver Cromwell make announcement on its future
The premises goes way back to the 17th century.
Bosses at an Italian restaurant that closed because of an electrical fire have made an announcement over its future. In September 2022, a fire in the plant room of Pinocchio’s Restaurant in Walton-le-Dale meant it had to be fully closed, and all foreseeable bookings cancelled.
But now, owners the San Marco Group, have issued an update on what is happening with the historic venue, where Oliver Cromwell conducted the Battle of Preston.
What does the company say?
On Facebook, the San Marco Group states: "Although slightly later than we would have liked due to technical issues…we have started work and will be welcoming you back through our doors in mid 2024! We can’t wait to see you all again soon."
It comes after the company promised to "replace or upgrade some of the restaurant's features" during an update in March 2023.
Diners have reacted excitedly to the news.
Pinocchio's is one of five venues operated by the family business. Others are the Italian Orchard at Broughton, San Marco at Much Hoole, Angelo's and Stratos in Avenham Street, Preston.
The history of Pinocchio's
Pinocchio’s was formerly known as The Unicorn Inn, a 17th century building used as the posting station by Parliamentary troops during the English Civil War.
In 1648, when Oliver Cromwell won the battle of Preston, he took rest at the inn and wrote his despatches there.
It was later the meeting place of the Jacobites in the area. Thomas Cowpe, a Walton man who joined the Jacobites in 1715, was later hanged at Gallows Hill in Preston. His grave is in St Leonard's churchyard.