Pilot injured and taken to Royal Preston Hospital after microlight crashes at St Michael's Airfield

North West Ambulance Service said a patient had been taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.
By Emma Downey
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:04 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 10:17 BST
A person has been taken to hospital after a microlight crashed at an airfield in Lancashire.

The incident happened at the St Michael's Airfield, north of Preston, at about 17:52pm yesterday.

North West Ambulance Service said a patient had been taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with an ankle injury.

A spokesperson for the airfield told the BBC the aircraft was a "£60,000 microlight".

They said: "It's come down in the field before the landing airfield.

"The pilot has been taken to hospital with a broken ankle."

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was aware of the incident and will investigate.

