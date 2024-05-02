Pilot injured and taken to Royal Preston Hospital after microlight crashes at St Michael's Airfield
A person has been taken to hospital after a microlight crashed at an airfield in Lancashire.
The incident happened at the St Michael's Airfield, north of Preston, at about 17:52pm yesterday.
North West Ambulance Service said a patient had been taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with an ankle injury.
A spokesperson for the airfield told the BBC the aircraft was a "£60,000 microlight".
They said: "It's come down in the field before the landing airfield.
"The pilot has been taken to hospital with a broken ankle."
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was aware of the incident and will investigate.
