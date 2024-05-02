Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A person has been taken to hospital after a microlight crashed at an airfield in Lancashire.

The incident happened at the St Michael's Airfield, north of Preston, at about 17:52pm yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at the St Michael's Airfield, north of Preston, at about 17:52pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Fire crews remain in attendance after tackling blaze at Accrington Road in Burnley

North West Ambulance Service said a patient had been taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with an ankle injury.

A spokesperson for the airfield told the BBC the aircraft was a "£60,000 microlight".

They said: "It's come down in the field before the landing airfield.

"The pilot has been taken to hospital with a broken ankle."