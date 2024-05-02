Fire crews remain in attendance after tackling blaze at Accrington Road in Burnley

Four fire crews were called out to tackle the blaze.
By Emma Downey
Published 2nd May 2024, 09:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Four fire crews remain in attendance after tackling a commercial building blaze in Burnley.

Four fire engines from Burnley, Hyndburn and Nelson attended a commercial building fire on Accrington Road, Burnley.Four fire engines from Burnley, Hyndburn and Nelson attended a commercial building fire on Accrington Road, Burnley.
Four fire engines from Burnley, Hyndburn and Nelson attended a commercial building fire on Accrington Road, Burnley.

At 06:26 this morning, four fire engines from Burnley, Hyndburn and Nelson attended a commercial building fire on Accrington Road, Burnley.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The crew remain in attendance.

Related topics:BurnleyNelsonFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.