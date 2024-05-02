Fire crews remain in attendance after tackling blaze at Accrington Road in Burnley
Four fire crews were called out to tackle the blaze.
Four fire crews remain in attendance after tackling a commercial building blaze in Burnley.
At 06:26 this morning, four fire engines from Burnley, Hyndburn and Nelson attended a commercial building fire on Accrington Road, Burnley.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
The crew remain in attendance.
