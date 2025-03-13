A Lancashire village has earned a spot on a list of Britain's poshest villages for the second year running.

Wiswell, a village which sits in the heart of the Ribble Valley near to both Whalley and Clitheroe at the foot of Wiswell Moor, was not only listed amongst Britain’s 48 poshest villages by The Telegraph last year but also made the 2025 list too.

With research provided by Savills, The Telegraph is able to deduce the most sought-after villages, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity, and aesthetic appeal.

The Freemasons, an award-winning pub located in the middle of Wiswell. | Sam Quine

With an average house price of £608,333, Wiswell is certainly an affluent area, with its scenic beauty attracting many to the picturesque Lancashire village which is said to have taken its name from Old Molly’s Well, later known as the wise woman’s well.

The reasons given for Wiswell’s inclusion in the prestigious list are myriad and include the village’s location on the edge of the scenic Forest of Bowland (designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1964), local pubs including the award-winning Freemasons (which has held its position in the top 10 gastropubs in the country for several years), and its accessibility to places such as Manchester, Blackburn, and Preston via nearby Whalley Railway Station.

Where else made the list?

While the list is largely dominated by villages located in the South of England, other northern villages included in the Telegraph’s list alongside Wiswell are:

The Alderleys, Cheshire

Brancepeth, County Durham

Stavely-in-Cartmel, Cumbria

Sutton Upon Derwent, East Riding of Yorkshire

Haigh, Greater Manchester

Hightown, Merseyside

Kirkby Overblow, North Yorkshire

Mitford, Northumberland

Cawthorne, South Yorkshire

Dinnington, Tyne and Wear

Scarcroft, West Yorkshire