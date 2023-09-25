Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire photographer Greg Wolstenholme is nominated for the British Photography Awards but he needs your vote!

The talented photographer, who uses a drone, captured this amazing shot entitled 'The BIg Bang' at the World Firework Championships in Blackpool.

In his entry Greg said: "Blackpool's annual International Fireworks festival attracts thousands of visitors every year.

"Not to mention large numbers of photographers.

"My preference is to capture these amazing displays from the air.

"Allowing me to shoot from multiple angles from otherwise impossible heights.

"This particular display was by the Russian team in 2021 and culminated with some huge colourful explosions. Edited in Lightroom to reduce the highlights and lift the shadows whilst also completing some colour adjustments and noise reduction. Then finalised in Photoshop to increase the sharpness of the image and brightness."