Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire based pharmaceutical company and its owner have appeared in court charged with tax evasion offences.

The firm is Famevalley Ltd of Moor Park Drive, Preston and company boss Ridwan Patel (38) of Regent Drive, Fulwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together they are alleged in two charges to have failed to pay £165,931 in Pay As You Earn tax and National Insurance contributions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patel appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He denied both allegations.