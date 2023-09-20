Boss of pharmacutical firm Famevalley Ltd of Preston represents himself at Blackpool Magistrates Court
The firm is Famevalley Ltd of Moor Park Drive, Preston and company boss Ridwan Patel (38) of Regent Drive, Fulwood.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Lancashire based pharmaceutical company and its owner have appeared in court charged with tax evasion offences.
The firm is Famevalley Ltd of Moor Park Drive, Preston and company boss Ridwan Patel (38) of Regent Drive, Fulwood.
Together they are alleged in two charges to have failed to pay £165,931 in Pay As You Earn tax and National Insurance contributions.
Patel appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.
He denied both allegations.
The judge bailed Patel who represented himself until April 18 when his trial will take place.