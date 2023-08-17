A Preston company boss has appeared in court charged with failing to comply with HM Revenue and Customs regulations involving more than £165,000 in unpaid income tax and National Insurance contributions.

Ridwan Patel, director of pharmaceutical firm Famevalley Limited, made a brief appearance before District Judge Richard Thompson at Preston Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was accused in his own name of breaching Pay As You Earn regulations on January 3 this year by failing to give security for the payment of £53,377.13 as required by HMRC under the Income Tax (Pay As You Earn) Regulations 2003.

He also faced an accusation of breaching the Social Security (Contributions) Regulations 2001 for failing to give security for National Insurance contributions of £112,554.60.

In addition he appeared on behalf of Famevalley Limited on the same two charges. The company is based on Moor Park Avenue in a former building of Preston College.

Mr Patel, 38, of Regent Drive, Fulwood was not asked to enter a plea and was remanded on bail until September 13.

The hearing followed a previous appearance on July 19 which was adjourned for four weeks at the request of the defence.