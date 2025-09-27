3 . McCoy

Meet McCoy, our marvelous 3 year old black and white domestic short hair! McCoy has come into RSPCA care from a busy household and is now ready for a calmer quieter home to call his own. He is a confident, energetic, adventurous boy who loves nothing more than exploring outside of his pod. He is full of personality and fun and will make a great addition to a family. He would best suit being the only pet and with cat savvy children 10+ who can give him the space he needs when required. Photo: RSPCA Preston