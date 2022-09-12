Person treated for effects of smoke after fire at house in Lancaster

Firefighters were called to a house on Greenset Close, Lancaster at 6.30pm on Sunday, September 11, after a fire broke out at the property.

Two fire engines from both Lancaster and Morecambe fire stations attended the fire.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation by firefighters.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...