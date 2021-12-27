Person rescued by firefighters after falling down embankment in Hurst Green
A rescue operation was launched by firefighters after a person fell down an embankment in Hurst Green.
Two fire engines from Longridge and Clitheroe were called to help the casualty in Longridge Road at around 9.10am today (December 27).
An aerial ladder appliance (ALP) from Hyndburn and an urban search and rescue (USAR) team from Longridge also attended the scene.
A passerby rescued the casualty - who had fallen down an embankment - prior to the arrival of fire crews.
Firefighters administered first aid to the casualty before placing them in the care of paramedics.
Crews were in attendance for one hour and 30 minutes.
