Person rescued by firefighters after falling down embankment in Hurst Green

Two fire engines from Longridge and Clitheroe were called to help the casualty in Longridge Road at around 9.10am today (December 27).

An aerial ladder appliance (ALP) from Hyndburn and an urban search and rescue (USAR) team from Longridge also attended the scene.

A passerby rescued the casualty - who had fallen down an embankment - prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters administered first aid to the casualty before placing them in the care of paramedics.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 30 minutes.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

Two fire engines from Longridge and Clitheroe were called to help the casualty in Longridge Road, Hurst Green