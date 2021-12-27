Lancashire man who beat and bit his pregnant girlfriend before dragging her into car jailed

Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, became confrontational and aggressive after his partner went out for a meal with her friends on Saturday, November 27.

When the victim turned her back on him, Fricker assaulted his girlfriend from behind without warning, knocking her to the ground.

He then dragged his screaming partner - who was six months pregnant at the time - into his car.

Concerned onlookers called 999 and officers quickly located the victim in the company of Fricker near her home address.

The victim began "vomiting blood" and was taken to hospital with "significant injuries to her face and a bite mark to her arm", police said.

In an impact statement the victim said: “I don't understand why he did this to me, but what's more confusing is why he did this to my innocent unborn baby.

"I'll never understand why, it's something I'll have to live with forever."

The victim had significant facial injuries and a bite mark to her arm following the attack in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Fricker, of Kingsbridge Court, Blackburn, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Fricker was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on November 28.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court the following morning.

Joel Fricker admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Due to the seriousness of the case, magistrates deemed their powers of punishment were insufficient and sent the case to the Crown Court.

Fricker appeared before a Judge at Preston Crown Court on December 22 where he was sentenced to two years custody.

A five-year restraining order was also put in place.

DC Gemma Anderson, of East CID, said: "The spontaneous and cowardly attack Fricker launched on his heavily pregnant victim was utterly disgraceful and left onlookers both shocked and in fear for her safety.

"I am pleased Fricker has been given a custodial sentence as he is clearly somebody who presents a danger to women by the way he behaves towards them.

"I would like to praise the victim in this case for the bravery she has shown throughout this case."

Det Sgt Steve Munro, of East CID, said "violence towards women of any kind is completely unacceptable"

"I too would like to praise the victim in this case for her bravery," he added.

"From those who initially attended the scene and quickly located the victim and offender, to those who obtained the evidence and supported the victim and witnesses.

"Their combined efforts, as well as those from our CPS colleagues, have resulted in Fricker being held accountable for his appealing actions and righty sent to prison."

