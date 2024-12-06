Burnley Council has called for a feasibility study into bringing back lighting to the whole of the M65 following a spate of tragic accidents.

It’s full meeting on Wednesday unanimously passed a motion from Labour leader Mark Townsend demanding ‘an urgent review of the general safety of the M65 given the frequency of accidents.’

It asked the chief executive Lukman Patel to write to National Highways and Lancashire County Council on the issue and tell them in addition to ‘reject any proposal that removes any of the remaining lighting on the M65’. Councillors also accepted an amendment to the motion from Burnley Independent Group’s Coun Nusrat Kazmi which requested ‘that funding be provided to conduct a feasibility study and secure investment to bring back lighting to sections of the M65 where it has been removed, to improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents’. It added that the letter should also be sent to Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander and new Burnley Labour MP Oliver Ryan.

A call for an urgent review of M65 safety

Coun Townsend told the meeting: “I think all of us will have noticed throughout this year the repetitive headlines about accidents and delays on the M65. I think that the latest one was just a couple of nights ago where lanes were closed. Overall there have been two fatalities, nine serious injuries and the sad death of a horse on the M65 between Preston and Burnley this year. And numerous lane closures, some full carriageway closures. The damage being done to lives and to our local economy has been there for all to see.

Consultation

“On top of that and under the radar there is a consultation currently under way to remove all remaining lighting on the M65 between Preston and Junction 10 right in the middle of Burnley. Our residents, drivers and commuters and users of that motorway will be alarmed. Those changes are all on cost grounds. Highways are a lot more than cost grounds. People’s lives are at stake.”

Liberal Democrat Coun Gordon Birtwistle supported the motion and said: “The M65 even when it is not dark is a pretty dangerous road.” Coun Kazmi said: “We think it’s really important to take the motion to the next level and to contact the Secretary of State for Transport and also get the local MP involved to conduct a feasibility study which looks at all the pros and cons.”

Conservative group leader Cllr Alan Hosker said: “”The motorway lights shouldn’t be switched off. It can cause hazards and for safety ground we’ll be backing this motion.”

Council leader Cllr Afrasiab Anwar said: “Every single one of us is affected in some way when something happens on the M65. What we want to see is huge improvements in safety for our residents and all users of the M65.”

The Burnley motion follows Hyndburn borough’s August full council meeting unanimously resolving to call on National Highways and Lancashire County Council to for an urgent audit of the general safety of the M65, including a potential lower nighttime speed limit of 60mph.