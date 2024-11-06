Plans have been submitted for a massive new logistics park that could create up to 1,300 Lancashire jobs.

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) has submitted the proposal for the 1.3m sq ft park on fields next to junction three of the M65 at Riley Green near Hoghton, saying it would contribute nearly £400m of economic value to the local economy.

The company is currently in the process of constructing Botany Bay Business Park off the M61 near Chorley, and together FIREM say the two ‘game-changing’ developments have an estimated economic value of£1.3bn.

An artist's impression of how the hub could look off the M65 | FIREM

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FIREM, said: “There are currently no commercial spaces available at this scale in the region. This development will attract the next generation of businesses to this well-connected part of Chorley and deliver jobs for the local economy.

“We’re passionate about continuing to invest in Chorley, and our plans for this latest site will also aim to generate inward investment for Chorley and the surrounding areas. As with all FIREM investments, we are a long-term investor. This development will remain in our ownership and be proactively managed as a catalyst for future investment in Chorley.”

The proposal for land off the M65 is for two large warehouse units, with a combined total of 1.3 million sq. ft of floorspace for logistics use, alongside offices and support facilities for staff, car parking and servicing.

The submission comes as the emerging Central Lancashire Local Plan has identified the M65 corridor as an opportunity to meet its future employment land needs.

How the scheme would look | FIREM

Traffic improvements

FIREM is a giant in the UK property sector, boasting acountry-wide portfolio of commercial property that now exceeds 15 million sq ft. With an overall target of achieving BREEAM Excellent, the site will use renewable energy and embodied carbon capture in materials and will include EV-ready facilities.

Alongside this, FIREM will deliver onsite ecology improvements, enhancing biodiversity to benefit local wildlife. FIREM has also pledged to work to bring significant traffic improvements to the local road network as well as improving dedicated pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities between the site and local areas, along the Leeds & Liverpool canal.