News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

X factor star singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan came to Preston coffee shop Shady Coffee after performing at The Ferret

The talented singer-songwriter, Lucy Spraggan, came to a Preston coffee shop over the weekend.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lucy Spraggan who found fame on ITV’s The X Factor came to Preston over the weekend to try Shady Coffee.

The coffee shop situated at 2 Adelphi Street, across from UCLan said that Lucy clearly knows where to ‘find the best coffee in Preston’ as they posted a gleeful selfie on social media with the star.

Read More
How a Lancashire man went from working part-time at Nando's to launching an onli...
Lucy Spraggan and barista Matt at Shady Coffee in Preston City Centre.Lucy Spraggan and barista Matt at Shady Coffee in Preston City Centre.
Lucy Spraggan and barista Matt at Shady Coffee in Preston City Centre.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shady Coffee posted on Facebook: ‘Famous faces in Shady Coffee this afternoon Even @lspraggan knows where to find the best coffee in Preston!! Here she is with one of our lovely baristas Michael.

‘Always 10% off UCLan staff, students and NHS.’

The folk pop star also appeared at The Ferret over the weekend, (October 22), to celebrate the release of her new album BALANCE.

Lucy performed two sell out shows at The Ferret in Preston City Centre on Sunday, infront of an ‘enraptured’ crowd.

Related topics:PrestonITVUCLanFacebook