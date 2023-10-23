Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucy Spraggan who found fame on ITV’s The X Factor came to Preston over the weekend to try Shady Coffee.

The coffee shop situated at 2 Adelphi Street, across from UCLan said that Lucy clearly knows where to ‘find the best coffee in Preston’ as they posted a gleeful selfie on social media with the star.

Lucy Spraggan and barista Matt at Shady Coffee in Preston City Centre.

Shady Coffee posted on Facebook: ‘Famous faces in Shady Coffee this afternoon Even @lspraggan knows where to find the best coffee in Preston!! Here she is with one of our lovely baristas Michael.

‘Always 10% off UCLan staff, students and NHS.’

The folk pop star also appeared at The Ferret over the weekend, (October 22), to celebrate the release of her new album BALANCE.