X factor star singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan came to Preston coffee shop Shady Coffee after performing at The Ferret
Lucy Spraggan who found fame on ITV’s The X Factor came to Preston over the weekend to try Shady Coffee.
The coffee shop situated at 2 Adelphi Street, across from UCLan said that Lucy clearly knows where to ‘find the best coffee in Preston’ as they posted a gleeful selfie on social media with the star.
Shady Coffee posted on Facebook: ‘Famous faces in Shady Coffee this afternoon Even @lspraggan knows where to find the best coffee in Preston!! Here she is with one of our lovely baristas Michael.
The folk pop star also appeared at The Ferret over the weekend, (October 22), to celebrate the release of her new album BALANCE.
Lucy performed two sell out shows at The Ferret in Preston City Centre on Sunday, infront of an ‘enraptured’ crowd.