Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now, 29, he is the owner and company director of Pursue Fitness – an online gymwear brand for men and women of all ages which he runs from an office based in Chorley and a warehouse in Crewe. The online store stocks everything from comfy hoodies, leggings, to gym acccessories.

Michael, who grew up in Horwich but now lives in Chorley was working as a part-time waiter at Nando’s while studying Maths, Physics, Law and Business at Runshaw College when he proposed the idea to friends of starting his own gymwear brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I already knew I wanted to call it ‘Pursue Fitness’ — a brand name that made sense.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner and director of online gymwear clothing Pursue Fitness Michael Hughes, 29, pictured with some of the sportswear models

“In September of 2012 I bought the domain name and set up the social media accounts. I saved up £300 from my part time job at Nando’s and purchased my first sample-sized run of vests, shorts and t-shirts in that December.”

While juggling his studies and working at Nando’s for a year, he started working on clothing ideas from his bedroom at his parents house in Horwich for two years.

In 2014 he rented his first office in Horwich while still running the business by himself and looking after the design, packing orders, customer care and marketing.

MIchael with former professional British boxer Amir Khan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now trading more than 10 years, and with people to help him, the business continues to go from strength to strength. In the last 12 months the athletics clothing company has shipped over 250,000 items to 141 different countries from the UK-based warehouse.

Michael is now hoping to launch a kids collection next month which will cater for ages one to six.

He added: “I would encourage anyone who has a business vision to believe in yourself and keep going even when times get tough as the end result will be worth the hard graft.”