News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

How a Lancashire man went from working part-time at Nando's to launching an online gymwear brand from his bedroom

While most 17 year olds are figuring out their next career step Michael Hughes was telling friends he wanted to own a clothing brand.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Now, 29, he is the owner and company director of Pursue Fitness – an online gymwear brand for men and women of all ages which he runs from an office based in Chorley and a warehouse in Crewe. The online store stocks everything from comfy hoodies, leggings, to gym acccessories.

Michael, who grew up in Horwich but now lives in Chorley was working as a part-time waiter at Nando’s while studying Maths, Physics, Law and Business at Runshaw College when he proposed the idea to friends of starting his own gymwear brand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I already knew I wanted to call it ‘Pursue Fitness’ — a brand name that made sense.

Owner and director of online gymwear clothing Pursue Fitness Michael Hughes, 29, pictured with some of the sportswear modelsOwner and director of online gymwear clothing Pursue Fitness Michael Hughes, 29, pictured with some of the sportswear models
Owner and director of online gymwear clothing Pursue Fitness Michael Hughes, 29, pictured with some of the sportswear models
Most Popular

“In September of 2012 I bought the domain name and set up the social media accounts. I saved up £300 from my part time job at Nando’s and purchased my first sample-sized run of vests, shorts and t-shirts in that December.”

Read More
Penwortham firefighters take on tough challenge in memory of friend and colleagu...

While juggling his studies and working at Nando’s for a year, he started working on clothing ideas from his bedroom at his parents house in Horwich for two years.

In 2014 he rented his first office in Horwich while still running the business by himself and looking after the design, packing orders, customer care and marketing.

MIchael with former professional British boxer Amir KhanMIchael with former professional British boxer Amir Khan
MIchael with former professional British boxer Amir Khan
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now trading more than 10 years, and with people to help him, the business continues to go from strength to strength. In the last 12 months the athletics clothing company has shipped over 250,000 items to 141 different countries from the UK-based warehouse.

Michael is now hoping to launch a kids collection next month which will cater for ages one to six.

He added: “I would encourage anyone who has a business vision to believe in yourself and keep going even when times get tough as the end result will be worth the hard graft.”

If you would like to take a look at the clothes and/or purchase an order from Pursue Fitness click HERE.

Related topics:LancashireChorleyFitnessRunshaw College